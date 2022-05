Bumble Bounces, Beyond Meat Sinks as the Nasdaq Heads Lower

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market has been locked in a steady downtrend, and investors appeared likely not to get much respite based on Thursday morning's action in the futures markets. Inflation remained a primary concern, and volatility in other financial markets also weighed on sentiment about stocks generally. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were down three-quarters of a percent to 11,879, worsening the index's bear market drop.Among individual stocks, though, there were more mixed signs. Online dating specialist Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) was up after reporting solid results and reassuring investors about its future prospects. Yet for plant-based meat alternative specialist Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), its latest financial report brought only more questions for hard-hit shareholders. Below, you'll learn more about what Bumble and Beyond Meat said and the implications for the broader market.Image source: Getty Images.