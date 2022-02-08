|
08.02.2022 04:00:37
Bumble Buys Fruitz, A Dating App Beloved by French Gen Zers
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.When the markets don't show you enough love, there's always the romance of France.Dating app firm Bumble, whose shares have been mired in as much listless searching as the protagonists of nouvelle vague cinema, has picked up a fresh new companion. On Monday, it announced its very first acquisition: the Gen Z-centric French app Fruitz.Continue reading
