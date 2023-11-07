07.11.2023 17:55:00

Bumble Can't Fumble This Handoff

It's always tricky when a founder/CEO steps down, and it's clear that the market had its concerns when Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) announced that the online dating app's creator, Whitney Wolfe Herd, would be transitioning out of the top post on Monday. The stock took a 4% hit on the news.Wolfe Herd isn't walking away completely from the company she founded. She will continue to be a director, becoming the board's executive chair when she steps down as CEO in early January. Her replacement will be Lidiane Jones, who has been CEO of Slack for the past year. Despite the market's initial reaction, Jones seems like a smart hire. Let's get there, but first let's turn to Wolfe Herd's success over the past decade and the challenges facing the online dating industry.If there is ever a Hall of Fame for dating apps, it's fair to say that Wolfe Herd would be a first ballot shoo-in. She was part of the Tinder founders team in 2012, the disruptive leader in this niche that would eventually be acquired by Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH). She left Tinder to launch Bumble two years later.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bumble Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bumble Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bumble Inc 13,57 -1,74% Bumble Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Neu entfachte Zinsangst: ATX im Minus -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht vor dem Wochenende Verluste. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es südwärts. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen