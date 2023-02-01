|
01.02.2023 15:24:33
Bumble Needs to Break Up With Match Group
Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) doesn't report financial results for another few weeks, but it's fair to say that analysts might be getting cold feet after rival Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) checked in with a disappointing quarterly update on Tuesday afternoon. Match Group fell short of Wall Street's revenue and profit targets. Guidance was also problematic. Bumble has tried to set itself apart from its larger competitor, and not just because of its namesake online dating app that is differentiated in that only women can initiate a potential connection. It has historically grown faster than Match Group, but is that enough to separate the two in the eyes of investors that often like to boil things down to sympathy plays?If it had its druthers, Bumble would demand that Match Group say the words that have ended so many pairings in the past: "It's not you. It's me."Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
