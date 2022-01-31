|
31.01.2022 12:54:00
Bumble Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) was one of the most anticipated IPOs of 2021. The tech company, which owns its namesake female-oriented dating app, as well as another dating platform called Badoo, stirred up quite a lot of buzz when it went public on Feb. 11.But, Bumble has thus far been a disappointment on the stock market -- with its shares dropping by more than 60% since it went public and currently sitting well below its IPO price of $43 per share. Unless the company can make a swift 180, it'd be best to stay away from Bumble.Should investors swipe right on this leading online dating company?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
Jetzt informieren!