Bumble Aktie

Bumble für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QMTA / ISIN: US12047B1052

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.10.2026 14:53:43

Bumble To Be Acquired By Ithaca For $1.3 Bln In Cash; BMBL Up Nearly 4% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Bumble Inc. (BMBL), a dating and social networking application, said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal through which Ithaca Holdings will buy Bumble for $1.3 billion in an all-cash transaction.

Under the terms, BMBL shareholders will receive $6.05 per share for class A share, representing around a 138% premium to the unaffected closing BMBL share price on October 9, and a premium of approximately 119% to the 30-day volume weighted average price of BMBL as of October 9.

Post transaction, Bumble will operate as a privately-held company with offices in London and New York City and is expected to remain based in Austin. Ithaca Co-CEOs, Ravi Gupta and John Hegeman, will become Co-CEOs of Bumble.   

BMBL was up by 3.94% at $3.949 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bumble Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bumble Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bumble Inc 5,95 56,58% Bumble Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
10.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.10.26 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.10.26 KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorge um Chipbranche: ATX schlussendlich im Plus -- DAX kann Tagesgewinne nicht verteidigen -- US-Börsen in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Während der heimische Markt am Dienstag stärker notierte, ging es für den deutschen Aktienmarkt seitwärts. Die US-Börsen geben nach. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen