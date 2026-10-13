Bumble To Be Acquired By Ithaca For $1.3 Bln In Cash; BMBL Up Nearly 4% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Bumble Inc. (BMBL), a dating and social networking application, said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal through which Ithaca Holdings will buy Bumble for $1.3 billion in an all-cash transaction.

Under the terms, BMBL shareholders will receive $6.05 per share for class A share, representing around a 138% premium to the unaffected closing BMBL share price on October 9, and a premium of approximately 119% to the 30-day volume weighted average price of BMBL as of October 9.

Post transaction, Bumble will operate as a privately-held company with offices in London and New York City and is expected to remain based in Austin. Ithaca Co-CEOs, Ravi Gupta and John Hegeman, will become Co-CEOs of Bumble.

BMBL was up by 3.94% at $3.949 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.