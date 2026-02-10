AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
|
10.02.2026 18:49:00
Bumble Went Public 5 Years Ago. If You'd Put in $1,000 Then, Here's How Much You'd Have Now.
Shares of Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) went public on Feb. 11, 2021. Shares of the Austin-based online dating company roared 76% higher on the day of its initial public offering (IPO), giving it a valuation of $14 billion.At the time of its IPO, the company's prospectus noted 40 million monthly users on its free-to-use Bumble and Badoo dating apps. Its "freemium" business model was a bet that by allowing users to send likes and messages to other profiles for free, the company would eventually grow its ranks of paying users by building brand trust and offering premium features to subscribers.From Jan. 29, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2020, Bumble brought in $376.6 million in revenue, with $231.5 million coming from its Bumble app and $145.1 from Badoo. In that nine-month stretch, it reported a net loss of $84.1 million.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
