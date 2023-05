Bumper BP profits reignite debate over tougher windfall tax

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Oil and gas company beats analysts’ forecasts as its profits reach $5bn in the first three months of the yearLabour calls for energy firms to pay more tax on £60m-a-day profitsAnalysis: does UK need to drill for more North Sea oil and gas?BP has beaten City forecasts to post one of the largest first-quarter profits in its history despite an easing in energy prices, reigniting a debate over windfall gains by oil and gas firms.The energy company said its underlying profits reached $5bn (£4bn) in the first three months of the year, outstripping analysts’ forecasts of $4.3bn. Continue reading...