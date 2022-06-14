14.06.2022 12:35:00

Bundeskartellamt prüft Apples Tracking-Vorgaben für Apps

Es gebe den Anfangsverdacht, dass Apples Tracking-Transparenz-Initiative eigene Dienste bevorzugt und andere Unternehmen behindert. Dies teilte die Behörde mit.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Heise"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

14.06.22 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.06.22 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.06.22 Apple Equal Weight Barclays Capital
03.06.22 Apple Overweight Morgan Stanley
03.06.22 Apple Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.