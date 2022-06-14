|
14.06.2022 12:35:00
Bundeskartellamt prüft Apples Tracking-Vorgaben für Apps
Es gebe den Anfangsverdacht, dass Apples Tracking-Transparenz-Initiative eigene Dienste bevorzugt und andere Unternehmen behindert. Dies teilte die Behörde mit.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Heise"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Heise"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|14.06.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.06.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.06.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|03.06.22
|Apple Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|03.06.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.06.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.06.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.06.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|03.06.22
|Apple Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|03.06.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.06.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.06.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.22
|Apple Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|26.05.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.06.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|03.06.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.22
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|29.04.22
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.