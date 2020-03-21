Bundling Insurance Services Will Help Drivers Get Better Car Insurance Rates

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains how drivers can save car insurance money if they bundle multiple policies.

To lower the price of car insurance, drivers can bundle multiple policies. Usually, when a driver is purchasing any type of insurance he will be asked if he wants to buy another insurance policy. For example, a policyholder can add two or more cars on the insurance policy.

Policyholders that bundle multiple policies will gain the following benefits:



Bundling multiple-policies is convenient. Drivers can easily manage more products that are insured on a single policy. Policyholders will only have to call at a single phone number if there are different insurance problems. For example, if both the house and car got damaged in a fire, the insured will have to call a single company in order to get more info if they want to file a claim. Also, drivers will deal with less paperwork and will pay the insurance bill in a single place.

Obtain large discounts. The insurance companies will try to ensure that their customers remain loyal for a long time. For this reason, the insurers offer generous discounts to those policyholders that purchase more than one type of insurance. In some cases, the offered discounts can be as high as 20% of the total policy costs.

Drivers will have to deal with one insurance agent. Working with one insurance company means that the policyholder will have to work with a single insurance agent. This insurance agent will know more about the policyholder's insurance needs and he will be capable to advise him properly. Also, the insurance agent will help the policyholder look for savings and he will recommend additional insurance policies.

