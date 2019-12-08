Bundling Insurance Services Will Help Drivers Get Cheap Car Insurance

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains how policyholders can save car insurance money if they bundle multiple policies.

One of the most common methods used by drivers to save car insurance money is to bundle different insurance policies. Insurance companies offer this discount to those policyholders that purchase two or more insurance policies from them.

Bundling multiple policies has the following advantages:



Substantial discounts. Policyholders that choose to bundle at least three insurance policies to their insurance companies can save as much as 30% of their total insurance premiums. Even if a policyholder can bundle only two policies like his car's insurance and his homeowner's insurance, he can still save at least 15% of his insurance premiums.

Bundling insurance saves time. Drivers that choose to bundle multiple policies at a single insurance company save time by having to deal with only one insurance agent and avoid working with multiple insurance agents from different insurers. Paying the insurance premiums in the same place at the same time will also help policyholders save time.

Dealing with one insurance agent. Policyholders that work with one insurance company will have to deal with one insurance agent and will have all of their policy information in one place. That insurance agent will have a better insight into the policyholder's insurance needs and he will be able to give proper insurance advice. The same agent can help the policyholder look for savings or choose better coverage options.

