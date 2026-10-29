Bunge Aktie
WKN: 762269 / ISIN: BMG169621056
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29.10.2026 11:53:16
Bunge Global Q3 Net Income Surges; Backs 2026 Earnings Guidance
(RTTNews) - Bunge Global SA (BG), an agribusiness, food processing, and grain trading company, on Thursday reported a surge in net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2026.
For the three-month period to September 30, the company posted a net income of $318 million, or $1.64 per share, compared with $166 million, or $0.84 per share in the same period last year. Excluding items, income was $496 million, or $2.56 per share, compared with $450 million, or $2.27 per share in the prior year.
Total EBIT increased to $667 million from $403 million in the previous year. The company recorded net sales of $23.804 billion, up from $22.155 billion a year ago.
Looking ahead, citing its third-quarter results, the current margin, macro environment, and forward curves, the company has reaffirmed its annual earnings guidance.
For fiscal 2026, Bunge still expects adjusted income of $9.25 to $9.75 per share. For fiscal 2025, the food company had recorded an adjusted profit of $7.57 per share.
For fiscal 2026, the company projects its capital expenditures toward the higher end of the $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion range. Bunge also anticipates depreciation and amortization of around $975 million.
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