27.04.2022 12:29:00

Bunge Limited Q1 Adj. Profit Rises; Increases Full-year Adj. EPS Outlook

(RTTNews) - Bunge Limited (BG) reported first quarter adjusted net income per share of $4.26 compared to $3.13, prior year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.79, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income attributable to Bunge declined to $688 million or $4.48 per share from $831 million or $5.52 per share, prior year.

Net sales were $15.88 billion compared to $12.96 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $13.28 billion in revenue.

The company increased its full-year 2022 EPS outlook to reflect strong first quarter and current market environment. The company now projects full-year 2022 adjusted EPS of at least $11.50 per share.

