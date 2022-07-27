|
27.07.2022 12:29:44
Bunge Q2 Profit Down; Lifts FY Adj. EPS Outlook
(RTTNews) - Bunge Limited (BG) reported second quarter net income attributable to the company of $206 million or $1.34 per share down from $362 million or $2.37 per share in the prior year.
Adjusted net income per common share was $2.97 compared to $2.61 in the previous year.
The company now forecasts full-year 2022 adjusted earnings of at least $12 per share, with potential upside depending on the market environment and supply and demand balance. The company said it April that it expected full-year 2022 adjusted earnings of at least $11.50 per share.
The company has also introduced an earnings framework of approximately $11 per share by the end of 2026, which builds on its increased mid-cycle earnings baseline of $8.50 per share, plus approximately $3.3 billion of projected future investments in growth capex and M&A, and approximately $1.25 billion of share repurchases through the period.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bunge Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|
26.07.22
|Ausblick: Bunge stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Bunge öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Bunge Ltd.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bunge Ltd.
|94,05
|2,79%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Zinsentscheid im Blick: US-Börsen gehen deutlich stärker in den Feierabend -- ATX und DAX schließen freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Für den heimischen sowie den deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es im Mittwochshandel aufwärts. Die Wall Street legte am Mittwoch ebenfalls zu. An den größten Börsen in Asien fanden die Märkte jedoch keine einheitliche Richtung.