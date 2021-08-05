|
05.08.2021 05:15:00
Bunker Fuel Market | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The bunker fuel market is poised to reach 14.94 million tons during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Download FREE Sample Report
The bunker fuel market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing global volume of seaborne trade.
The bunker fuel market analysis includes type and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the expansion of marine fleets as one of the prime reasons driving the bunker fuel market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The bunker fuel market covers the following areas:
Bunker Fuel Market Sizing
Bunker Fuel Market Forecast
Bunker Fuel Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- BP Plc
- Chevron Corp.
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.
- Ocean Bunkering Services (Pte.) Ltd.
- PetroChina Co. Ltd.
- Qatar Petroleum
- Rosneft Oil Co.
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Total SA
Related Reports on Energy Include:
Global Compressor Oil Market- The compressor oil market is segmented by end-user (industrial machinery, oil and gas, power, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Food Grade Lubricants Market- The food grade lubricants market is segmented by product (mineral oil lubricants and synthetic oil lubricants) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- MGO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- HSFO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- VLSFO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BP Plc
- Chevron Corp.
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.
- Ocean Bunkering Services (Pte.) Ltd.
- PetroChina Co. Ltd.
- Qatar Petroleum
- Rosneft Oil Co.
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Total SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/bunker-fuel-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bunker-fuel-market--key-drivers-and-market-forecasts17000-technavio-reports-301347891.html
SOURCE Technavio
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich ohne einheitliche Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte Gewinne verzeichnen. Der deutsche Leitindex stieg ebenfalls an. An der Wall Street ging es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch uneinheitlich.