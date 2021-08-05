Bunker Fuel Market | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The bunker fuel market is poised to reach 14.94 million tons during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

The bunker fuel market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing global volume of seaborne trade.

The bunker fuel market analysis includes type and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the expansion of marine fleets as one of the prime reasons driving the bunker fuel market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The bunker fuel market covers the following areas:

Bunker Fuel Market Sizing

Bunker Fuel Market Forecast

Bunker Fuel Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

BP Plc

Chevron Corp.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.

Ocean Bunkering Services (Pte.) Ltd.

PetroChina Co. Ltd.

Qatar Petroleum

Rosneft Oil Co.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Total SA

Related Reports on Energy Include:

Global Compressor Oil Market- The compressor oil market is segmented by end-user (industrial machinery, oil and gas, power, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Global Food Grade Lubricants Market- The food grade lubricants market is segmented by product (mineral oil lubricants and synthetic oil lubricants) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

MGO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

HSFO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

VLSFO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

