Bunker Hill Community College Selects Quadient Smart Lockers to Provide Students with Flexible, Private Access to Food

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels and a major global parcel locker operator, announced today that Bunker Hill Community College (BHCC), a public community college in Boston, Massachusetts serving a diverse student population of over 16,000, has selected Parcel Pending by Quadient refrigerated lockers to expand its successful DISH Food Pantry program that assists students struggling with food insecurity.

With two main campuses in Charlestown and Chelsea, three satellite campuses and several instructional centers throughout the Greater Boston Area, BHCC is the largest community college in Massachusetts. More than half of BHCC’s student population struggles with food insecurity, which prompted the college to launch the food pantry program. BHCC wanted to provide a flexible, private way for students who need food assistance to access their food pantry orders. To meet this need, the school researched various parcel locker solutions from around the world and ultimately selected Quadient. Three Quadient locker stations were installed on the Charlestown campus in April 2022, and last week the program expanded with a new locker station on the Chelsea campus.

"Our students are incredibly busy. They work demanding jobs and, many times, are only available after business hours or on the weekend,” said Molly Hansen, senior special programs coordinator for Bunker Hill Community College. "We wanted to come up with a way for students to access their food pantry orders within a time schedule that worked for them and for the staff at Bunker Hill.”

Within three months after partnering with Quadient, BHCC installed the three smart locker towers at Charlestown. Two refrigerated towers provide storage for perishable items like fresh produce and frozen items, while the remaining tower on that campus is available for items such as dry food and hygiene products. The lockers serve 50-60 students per week and provide convenient access to essential items while reducing the anxiety around food insecurity. When their orders are ready for pick-up, students receive a text notification and can retrieve them discreetly and at the best time according to their schedules.

"The feedback that we’ve received on both the lockers and the inventory has been incredibly positive. Our students love the flexibility and how easy it is to use the lockers,” Hansen said.

Before using the smart lockers, Hansen had to schedule individual orders via multiple communication methods and facilitate pick-ups in person, which proved to be an inefficient system. Now, Hansen and her staff are able to coordinate and fulfill orders with greater ease. With Quadient’s back-end cloud-based software, staff check on locker inventory at any time. The lockers are also used to accept food donation drop-offs.

"Parcel Pending by Quadient’s locker systems are not your standard locker offering because they are designed and engineered specifically to meet an organization’s unique storage needs,” said Austin Maddox, executive vice president, sales and operations North America, Quadient. "In the case of BHCC, we are honored to provide a solution that not only fullfills a critical need, but also brings efficiency to the staff and flexibility and dignity to the students.”

Quadient has more than 18,000 parcel locker stations installed worldwide in the multifamily property, retail, higher education, corporate and courier segments.

