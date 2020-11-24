Bunzl Canada's Week of Giving Helps Keep Communities Healthy

National mask donations support community organizations fight the spread of COVID-19

BURLINGTON, ON, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Bunzl Canada (bunzlcanada.ca) today announced the launch of its 2020 Week of Giving to help to fight the spread of COVID-19 in communities across the country.

Over 90,000 masks will be donated to 27 organizations including hospitals, schools, emergency services, community support services and long-term care facilities. The masks will be distributed throughout the week by Bunzl's Cleaning & Hygiene, Safety and Grocery divisions to support healthcare delivery, protect essential workers and assist people in need.

"The global pandemic has created unprecedented needs in the communities in which we operate," said John Howlett, President of Bunzl Canada. "Giving back to those communities is a fundamental tenet of our business philosophy, our culture and our values. We share those values with our employees, and with our customers."

Earlier this year, Bunzl provided remote communities and front line workers in a wide range of organizations across Canada with donations of desperately needed personal protective equipment. It has also given generously to Foodbanks Canada to help address food insecurity exacerbated by the global pandemic. The company has a long history of corporate and employee giving. Its annual b.r.a.i.n.child golf tournament has raised over $1.45 million to fund paediatric brain tumour research, and it is an enthusiastic participant in the Burlington Santa Clause Parade, Canada Day Fireworks and a wide range of other community events across the country.

"We're very excited to get our Week of Giving under way," said Margo Hunnisett, Vice President of Marketing and Communications. "Bunzl Canada is comprised of long standing, local businesses with deep roots in the communities they serve. This event was conceived to support those communities and demonstrate our belief in the importance of maintaining and investing in our local market presence, familiarity and participation."

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada.ca) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is a division of Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC.

About Bunzl Distribution

Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC (bunzldistribution.com), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is the largest division of London-based Bunzl plc, an international distribution and outsourcing group. With more than 100 distribution centre throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, Bunzl supplies a wide range of products to food processors, supermarkets, retailers, convenience stores and other users.

