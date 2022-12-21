Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON. -w-
21.12.2022 08:17:59

Bunzl Plc Now Sees 2022 Adj. Operating Margin To Be Slightly Ahead Of Prior Guidance

(RTTNews) - Bunzl plc (BZLFY.PK, BNZL.L) said Group revenue in 2022 is expected to increase year-on-year by approximately 17% at actual exchange rates and by approximately 10% at constant exchange rates. Group adjusted operating margin is expected to be slightly ahead of prior guidance, in-line with that achieved in 2021 and above historic levels, the Group said.

Looking ahead, at constant exchange rates, the Group expects revenue in 2023 to be slightly higher than in 2022. The Group expects Group adjusted operating profit in 2023 to be resilient, with operating margin slightly higher than historical levels. Adjusted earnings per share is expected to be moderately lower year-on-year.

Bunzl plc stated that its negotiations with largest customer by revenue are ongoing.

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
