Burberry Group Turns To Profit In H1; Sees Higher Margin, Revenues In FY27

(RTTNews) - British luxury fashion house Burberry Group PLC (BRBY.L) on Thursday reported a profit in the first half of fiscal 2027, compared to prior year's loss, driven mainly by higher revenues.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2027, the maker of luxury clothing and footwear said it is confident to continue to drive performance and deliver sustainable long-term value. The company aims to make further progress on its financial ambitions, including delivering revenue growth and margin expansion.

In the first half, profit before taxation was £19 million, compared to prior year's loss of £48 million. Attributable profit was £6 million, compared to loss of £26 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share were 1.8 pence, compared to loss of 7.1 pence last year.

Adjusted pre-tax profit was £27 million, compared to loss of £11 million a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 3.4 pence, higher than last year's 0.6 pence.

Adjusted operating profit climbed to £62 million from prior year's £19 million, and adjusted operating margin improved 380 basis points to 5.7 percent from 1.9 percent a year ago.

Revenue grew 6 percent to £1.098 billion from prior year's £1.032 billion. The growth was 6 percent at constant currency. Comparable retail sales growth was 4 percent.

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