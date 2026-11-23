(RTTNews) - Bureau Veritas SA (BVI.PA), a France-based testing, inspection and certification services provider, on Monday announced that it has acquired Topo Solutions, an AI-enabled digital supply chain management platform.

The company said that the acquisition will strengthen its AI-powered supply chain intelligence offering.

The deal will also expand its data-driven services and digital solutions for consumer goods companies and retailers worldwide.

The company said that the acquisition is aligned with its LEAP 28 strategy to accelerate growth in strategic markets through bolt-on acquisitions.

Topo Solutions is headquartered in Hong Kong, connects brands and retailers with suppliers, factories and service providers through a single platform.

The company generated approximately 3 million euros in revenue in 2025.

On Friday, Bureau Veritas closed trading 1.46% lesser at EUR 29.68 on the Paris Stock Exchange.