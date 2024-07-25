PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – July 25, 2024

Bureau Veritas announces the publication of its half-year financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2024

Bureau Veritas announces the public release and the filing with the Autorité des marchés financiers of its half-year financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2024.

The half-year financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2024 is available on the company's website at https://group.bureauveritas.com .

ABOUT BUREAU VERITAS

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers’ excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.

Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas’ 83,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company’s technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter .

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.

