Bureau Veritas Appoints Rebecca Bratton as Vice President of Health and Safety in North America

NEW YORK, March, 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas today announced that Rebecca Bratton has been appointed Vice President of Health and Safety in North America, effective immediately. Bratton is responsible for driving the health and safety efforts of Bureau Veritas for 6,500 employees in 150 locations across North America.

Bratton will have oversight and leadership responsibility for all aspects of the company's health and safety operations in North America. Bratton will report directly to Shawn Till, EVP and CEO of Bureau Veritas North America.

"We are pleased to welcome Rebecca to our Bureau Veritas family, and I am excited for her to lead our best-in-class safety program that communicates, manages, and respects the risks of each of our 20+ business units in North America," said Shawn Till, EVP and CEO, Bureau Veritas, North America. "I am confident that Rebecca's tenacity, and positive attitude will help her lead our safety team and program as we continue our safety journey towards zero injuries."

As part of Bureau Veritas' commitment to making Safety an Absolute, Bratton will play a critical role to support the organization's health and safety efforts—with responsibilities for shaping internal policies, processes, compliance, training, and overall performance of health and safety goals.

"I'm proud to assume the role of vice president of health and safety at Bureau Veritas and look forward to supporting our mission to lead our industry in health and safety performance," said Rebecca Bratton, Vice President, Health and Safety, Bureau Veritas, North America. "I'm truly grateful for the opportunity to be part of an organization that makes health and safety a priority for every employee, client, and community we serve!"

Bratton comes to Bureau Veritas with over sixteen years of health and safety experience from various industries, including environmental, heavy machinery, and food and agriculture. Her extensive knowledge of health and safety, continuous improvement, process safety management, risk management, and compliance will help advance Bureau Veritas' health and safety performance and journey toward zero injuries.

Bratton holds a B.A. in Natural Resources Management & Policy from Drake University and spent over nine years in the Army National Guard.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has close to 80,000 employees located in nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20 and SBF 120 indices.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.For more information, visit www.bvna.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritasNA) and LinkedIn.

