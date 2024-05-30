BUREAU VERITAS - Availability of preparatory documents for Bureau Veritas’ Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of June 20, 2024

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – May 30, 2024

Availability of preparatory documents for Bureau Veritas’ Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of June 20, 2024

Bureau Veritas’ Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 3:00 p.m., in the Auditorium of the Company’s registered office located at Immeuble Newtime, 40/52, boulevard du Parc in Neuilly-sur-Seine (92200), France, for the purpose of discussing the agenda and the draft resolutions contained in the preliminary Notice of Meeting (Avis de réunion) published on May 6, 2024 in the legal gazette Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires

no. 55.

The main instructions for participating and voting at the Meeting are described in the above-mentioned preliminary Notice of Meeting (Avis de réunion) as well as in the convening Notice of Meeting (Avis de convocation) published in the legal gazette Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires no. 65 and in the newspaper Actu-Juridique of May 29, 2024.

The preparatory documents and information relating to the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting will be made available to shareholders in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. The documents and information referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on the page dedicated to the Shareholders’ Meeting on the Company’s website (https://group.bureauveritas.com/shareholders-meeting). They are mainly included in the Notice of Meeting (Brochure de convocation) and the 2023 Universal registration document.

Shareholders are invited to regularly visit the updates of the page dedicated to the Shareholders’ Meeting in the Investors section of the Company’s website mentioned above.

