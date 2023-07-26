BUREAU VERITAS - Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux co-opted to Bureau Veritas Board of Directors

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – July 26, 2023

Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux co-opted to Bureau Veritas

Board of Directors

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, today announced the cooptation of Mr. Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux as an Independent Director of the Company.

Upon the recommendation of the Nomination & Compensation Committee, the Board of Directors of Bureau Veritas, held on July 25, 2023, co-opted Mr. Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux as an Independent Director of the Company, to replace Mr. Aldo Cardoso, who resigned from his position as Director after the Shareholders’ Meeting of the Company held on June 22, 2023, for the remainder of his predecessor’s term of office, i.e. until the close of the Shareholders’ Meeting to be called to approve the financial statements of the year ending on December 31, 2025.

This appointment is effective immediately.

In accordance with the provisions of Article L. 225-24 of the French Commercial Code, the cooptation of Mr. Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux as a Director will be submitted to shareholders for ratification during the next Shareholders’ Meeting of the Company.

He will also replace Ana Giros Calpe on the Nomination & Compensation Committee, further to the appointment of Ana Giros Calpe as a member of the Strategy Committee and Chair of the CSR Committee.

Laurent Mignon, Chairman of Bureau Veritas Board of Directors, stated: "I am delighted that Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux has agreed to join the Bureau Veritas Board of Directors. Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux has broad experience in governance, which he acquired at large French companies. His strong entrepreneurial track record in the world of technology and innovation will bring new expertise to the Bureau Veritas Board of Directors.”

Biography

Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux was successively Chairman and founder of Phone House and OMEA Telecom (Virgin Mobile) before launching Notus Technologies group, active in food and outdoor industry, in January 2015.

From 2013 to 2018, he was delegate Vice-President of MEDEF before becoming its President in July 2018, until July 2023. Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux was President of the Croissance Plus Association from 2005 to 2008, and President of UNEDIC from 2008 to 2010.

He is also a member of the Organising Committee for the Olympic Games of Paris 2024.

Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, born in 1962, graduated from ESSEC and holds of a master’s degree from the Paris Dauphine University.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has circa 84,000 employees located in nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20 and SBF 120 indices.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

