BUREAU VERITAS: Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of June 20, 2024: All submitted resolutions were adopted

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – June 20, 2024

Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of June 20, 2024:

All submitted resolutions were adopted

The Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of Bureau Veritas (the "Company"), chaired by Mr. Laurent Mignon, Chairman of the Board of directors, was held today at the Company’s head office.

All the resolutions submitted to the Shareholders’ Meeting were adopted, including:

The approval of the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ending on December 31, 2023, and the approval of a dividend distribution of €0.83 per share to be paid in cash on July 4, 2024 (ex-date on July 2, 2024) on positions closed on July 3, 2024;

The approval of a related-party agreement concerning compensation payable to the Lead Independent Director;

The ratification of the co-optation of Mr. Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux as Director;

The appointment of Bpifrance Investissement as Director;

The reappointment of Mrs. Christine Anglade as Director;

The reappointment of Mr. Claude Ehlinger as Director;

The appointment of Ernst & Young Audit as Statutory Auditor responsible for auditing sustainability information;

The approval of the report on Corporate Officers’ compensation;

The approval of fixed, variable and extraordinary components of the total compensation and benefits-in-kind paid or awarded for the 2023 financial year to Mr. Aldo Cardoso, in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors from January 1, 2023 to June 22, 2023, and to Mr. Laurent Mignon, in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors from June 22, 2023 to December 31, 2023;

The approval of fixed, variable and extraordinary components of total compensation and benefits-in-kind paid or awarded for the 2023 financial year to Mrs. Hinda Gharbi, in her capacity as Chief Executive Officer, from June 22, 2023 to December 31, 2023;

The setting of the total annual compensation package for Directors;

The approval of the compensation policy for the Directors, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer for 2024;

The authorization granted to the Board of Directors to trade in the Company’s ordinary shares.





During the presentation of the activity reports, Mrs. Hinda Gharbi, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. François Chabas, Executive Vice-President Finance, presented the results and the highlights of the 2023 financial year, detailing the Group’s revenue, adjusted operating profit, earnings per share, cash flow statement and financial position.

Mrs. Hinda Gharbi, Chief Executive Officer, then presented the first quarter revenue and outlook for 2024. She also focused on the LEAP I 28 strategic plan.

Mr. Laurent Mignon, Chairman of the Board, and Mr. Pascal Lebard, Lead Independent Director, presented respectively corporate governance and compensation components of the Directors, the Chairman of the Board of directors and the Chief Executive Officer in 2023, as well as the compensation policies.

A specific item on the agenda of the Shareholders’ Meeting was dedicated to the presentation of the Group’s climate strategy.

The audio recording of the Shareholders’ Meeting, the presentation made during the Shareholders’ Meeting and the complete results of the vote of the resolutions will be available on the Company's website (https://group.bureauveritas.com/investors/financial-information/shareholders-meeting).

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress.

With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers’ excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.

Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas’ 83,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company’s technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

