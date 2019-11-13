Bureau Veritas Participating in the 5th ZDHC Annual Meeting in Amsterdam

HONG KONG, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas has announced that it is sponsoring the 5th ZDHC Annual Meeting to be held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands on 19-21 November, 2019.

The meeting brings together a multi-stakeholder group of brands, retailers, value chain affiliates and contributors to review progress as they chart the path towards eliminating hazardous chemicals from the textile, footwear and apparel industry. This year's event will also highlight the official launch of its very first ZDHC Impact Report.

Bureau Veritas is recognized as a technical leader for environmental sustainability, chemical management and discharge monitoring. The company has long partnered with industry to assist in eradicating the use of hazardous substances in textile, apparel and footwear products.

Niraj Singh, Director of Softlines & Analytical for Asia at Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services says, "We are delighted to contribute and sponsor this meeting as part of the ZDHC Community. Bureau Veritas has developed a suite of sustainable management services that can effectively identify and eliminate hazardous chemicals found in products, in the wastewater and the air." Niraj adds: "Backed by our technical know-how and experience in environmental sustainability, we fully support our clients to optimize their supply chain, support with scaling up worldwide and maintain up-to-date knowledge of environmental sustainability management in a cost effective manner."

Bureau Veritas is also a:

Member of the ZDHC Foundation

ZDHC Provisionally Accepted Laboratories for wastewater testing

ZDHC Accepted Provider (Test Lab) for ZDHC MRSL Conformance Test (Level 1)

Participant in the development of the ZDHC Wastewater and MRSL Guidelines

Participant in the ZDHC Laboratory Advisory Group (LAG)

Accredited Third Party (ATP) Training Provider

Provider of ZDHC InCheck report through its BVE3 input chemical inventory database

