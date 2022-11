Burger King, Cheesecake Factory Post Opposite Earnings Results

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Mark Twain may have called this week's round of twisty-turny chain restaurant earnings reports The Prince and the Whopper.On Thursday, Restaurant Brands International, the oft-downtrodden fast-food umbrella corporation that owns Burger King and Canada's Tim Horton's, posted earnings results positively fit for royalty. Earlier in the week, however, Cheesecake Factory -- the marquee chain of what we'll call shopping mall-chic, headquartered in ritzy Valley suburb Calabasas, California -- reported a miss as large as one of its giant slices of Chocolate Caramelicious Cheesecake Made with Snickers®.Continue reading