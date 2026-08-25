Burger King Revamps Chicken Nuggets As US Sales Momentum Builds

(RTTNews) - Burger King (BKW) is revamping its chicken nuggets as part of a broader effort to improve its food and strengthen sales. The new nuggets will launch across US restaurants on September 1, following thousands of customer complaints that the existing version was "rubbery," "dry" and disappointing.

The redesigned nuggets will feature 100 percent white-meat chicken, crispier breading and an improved marinade. Burger King will also introduce updated dipping sauces, including honey mustard, buffalo and sweet and sour, alongside a new limited-time Special Savory Sauce. Prices are expected to range from $1.99 for four pieces to $7.49 for 20.

The move follows a strong quarter for Burger King, which reported an 8.5 percent increase in US same-store sales, outperforming McDonald's by the widest margin in more than a decade. The gains have helped Burger King overtake Wendy's as the second-largest US burger chain.

Analysts said the improved nuggets could help Burger King attract more families, increase order sizes and strengthen its value offerings. Chicken has also become increasingly important across fast food as beef prices rise and consumer demand for poultry grows.

Burger King's latest move puts it in direct competition with chains including McDonald's, Taco Bell and KFC.