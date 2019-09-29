Burke Motor Group Highlights the Practicality of the 2020 Subaru Outback

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J., Sept. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Burke Motor Group is educating Cape May Court House drivers about the practical benefits of driving a 2020 Subaru Outback. The Outback has been fully redesigned for 2020, giving drivers access to unique trim levels and features not found in previous Outback models. This SUV seats up to five passengers.

The 2020 Subaru Outback is available in seven primary trims: Base, Premium, Limited, Touring, Onyx Edition XT, Limited XT and Touring XT. The first four trim levels are powered by a four-cylinder, 2.5-liter engine with 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque. Onyx Edition XT, Limited XT and Touring XT models replace this standard powertrain with a turbocharged, four-cylinder, 2.4-liter engine with 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque.

The 2020 Outback is notable for its strategically designed roof, which has been built to easily load and unload cargo. Roof rails with integrated crossbars come standard in every 2020 Outback. This SUV's roof rails feature new tie-downs for 2020, allowing for more flexible cargo arrangements than previous Outback models.

Inside, the 2020 Subaru Outback provides drivers with 141.5 cubic feet of interior volume. Of this available cabin space, drivers can use up to 75.7 cubic feet for dedicated cargo storage by folding down the SUV's rear row. With all seats upright, the 2020 Subaru Outback has a standard cargo capacity of 32.5 cubic feet.

