Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Burkhalter Group acquires AZ systems AG in Landquart (Canton of Graubünden)



02-Sep-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Burkhalter Group is acquiring AZ systems holding AG, Landquart (Canton of Graubünden), with its wholly owned subsidiary AZ systems AG, which specialises in building automation and has its registered office in Landquart (Canton of Graubünden). AZ systems AG employs ten people and generates annual sales of around CHF 1.5 million. AZ systems AG is a proven specialist in building automation. Its range of services includes solutions for controlling, regulating and optimising heating, ventilation, air conditioning, lighting and shading. With these areas of expertise, the company ideally complements the other Group companies in the Canton of Graubünden that are already part of the Burkhalter Group. The sale is taking place with a view to systematically developing the services of AZ systems AG within a larger group and strengthening its market position in the long term. Corsin Alig and Martin Eckoff, co-managing directors of AZ systems AG to date, will continue to run the company together as co-managing directors. The location and company name will remain unchanged, and all employees will retain their jobs. The targeted acquisition of companies in the building technology sector remains a key component of the Burkhalter Group’s growth strategy. Download media release as PDF here Contact:

Burkhalter Holding Ltd

Elisabeth Dorigatti, Group Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations

+41 44 537 64 32

e.dorigatti@burkhalter.ch www.burkhalter.ch Disclaimer

This media release contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts and estimates. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated in this media release. The forward-looking statements in this media release are based on Burkhalter Holding Ltd’s current opinions and assumptions. Burkhalter Holding Ltd assumes no obligation to update or supplement this media release. This media release is for information purposes only. It does not constitute an endorsement or offer of any kind nor is it an encouragement or advertisement to purchase shares in Burkhalter Holding Ltd in any jurisdiction. It is not classed as a prospectus in the sense of Art. 35 et seq. of the Federal Act on Financial Services (FinSA).

End of Inside Information