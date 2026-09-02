Burkhalter Aktie
WKN DE: A1WZP3 / ISIN: CH0212255803
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02.09.2026 17:45:05
Burkhalter Group acquires AZ systems AG in Landquart (Canton of Graubünden)
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Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover
The Burkhalter Group is acquiring AZ systems holding AG, Landquart (Canton of Graubünden), with its wholly owned subsidiary AZ systems AG, which specialises in building automation and has its registered office in Landquart (Canton of Graubünden). AZ systems AG employs ten people and generates annual sales of around CHF 1.5 million.
AZ systems AG is a proven specialist in building automation. Its range of services includes solutions for controlling, regulating and optimising heating, ventilation, air conditioning, lighting and shading. With these areas of expertise, the company ideally complements the other Group companies in the Canton of Graubünden that are already part of the Burkhalter Group.
The sale is taking place with a view to systematically developing the services of AZ systems AG within a larger group and strengthening its market position in the long term. Corsin Alig and Martin Eckoff, co-managing directors of AZ systems AG to date, will continue to run the company together as co-managing directors. The location and company name will remain unchanged, and all employees will retain their jobs.
The targeted acquisition of companies in the building technology sector remains a key component of the Burkhalter Group’s growth strategy.
Contact:
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End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Burkhalter Holding AG
|Flurstrasse 55
|8048 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.burkhalter.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0212255803
|Valor:
|21225580
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2325182
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2325182 02-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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