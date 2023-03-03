+++ Rückkehr der Zinsen ▪ 2023 optimales Marktumfeld für Zertifikate ▪ raiffeisenzertifikate.at ▪ in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
03.03.2023 17:40:53

Burkhalter Group announces successful completion of capital increase

Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
03-March-2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

As part of its acquisition of all shares in LKE Haustechnik AG, based in Landquart (Canton of Grisons) on 10 January 2023, and Strässle Installationen AG, based in Amriswil (Canton of Thurgau) on 12 January 2023, the Burkhalter Group had pledged to pay a portion of the purchase price in listed Burkhalter Holding Ltd registered shares.

Burkhalter Holding Ltd has now successfully completed the corresponding capital increase by issuing 62,732 new registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.04 each from the approved capital. As a result, the companys share capital now amounts to CHF 417,026.96, divided into 10,425,674 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.04 each. The first trading day for the new shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange will be 6 March 2023.

Contact:
Burkhalter Holding Ltd
Elisabeth Dorigatti, Head of Communication, Sustainability and Investor Relations
+41 44 439 36 33
e.dorigatti@burkhalter.ch www.burkhalter.ch


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Burkhalter Holding AG
Hohlstrasse 475
8048 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.burkhalter.ch
ISIN: CH0212255803
Valor: 21225580
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1574749

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1574749  03-March-2023 CET/CEST

