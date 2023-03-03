|
03.03.2023 17:40:53
Burkhalter Group announces successful completion of capital increase
|
Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
As part of its acquisition of all shares in LKE Haustechnik AG, based in Landquart (Canton of Grisons) on 10 January 2023, and Strässle Installationen AG, based in Amriswil (Canton of Thurgau) on 12 January 2023, the Burkhalter Group had pledged to pay a portion of the purchase price in listed Burkhalter Holding Ltd registered shares.
Burkhalter Holding Ltd has now successfully completed the corresponding capital increase by issuing 62,732 new registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.04 each from the approved capital. As a result, the companys share capital now amounts to CHF 417,026.96, divided into 10,425,674 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.04 each. The first trading day for the new shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange will be 6 March 2023.
Download media release as PDF here
Contact:
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Burkhalter Holding AG
|Hohlstrasse 475
|8048 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.burkhalter.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0212255803
|Valor:
|21225580
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1574749
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1574749 03-March-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Burkhalter Holding AGmehr Nachrichten
|
03.03.23
|Burkhalter Gruppe gibt erfolgreichen Abschluss der Kapitalerhöhung bekannt (EQS Group)
|
03.03.23
|Burkhalter Group announces successful completion of capital increase (EQS Group)
|
26.01.23
|Burkhalter Group acquires electrical engineering company in Saas-Fee (Canton of Valais) (EQS Group)
|
26.01.23
|Burkhalter Gruppe übernimmt Elektrotechnik-Unternehmen in Saas-Fee (VS) (EQS Group)
|
12.01.23
|Burkhalter Group acquires Strässle Installationen AG of Amriswil (canton of Thurgau) (EQS Group)
|
12.01.23
|Burkhalter Gruppe übernimmt Strässle Installationen AG in Amriswil (TG) (EQS Group)
|
10.01.23
|LKE Haustechnik AG in Landquart ist neu ein Unternehmen der Burkhalter Gruppe (EQS Group)
|
10.01.23
|LKE Haustechnik AG of Landquart becomes a company of the Burkhalter Group (EQS Group)