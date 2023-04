Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Burkhalter Group announces successful completion of capital increase



28-Apr-2023

As part of its acquisition of all shares in Bötschi Holding AG, Mauren (Thurgau), along with its subsidiaries Bötschi AG Feuer Luft Wasser, Mauren, Angele AG Feuer Luft Wasser, Bronschhofen (St. Gallen) and Perl-Pool AG, Mauren, on 28 March 2023, the Burkhalter Group had pledged to pay a portion of the purchase price in listed Burkhalter Holding Ltd registered shares.



Burkhalter Holding Ltd has now successfully completed the corresponding capital increase by issuing 47,682 new registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.04 each from the approved capital. As a result, the companys share capital now amounts to CHF 418,934.24, divided into 10,473,356 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.04 each. The first trading day for the new shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange will be 28 April 2023. Download media release as PDF here Contact:

Burkhalter Holding Ltd

Elisabeth Dorigatti, Head of Corporate Communication, Sustainability and Investor Relations

+41 44 439 36 33

e.dorigatti@burkhalter.ch www.burkhalter.ch

