Burkhalter Aktie
WKN DE: A1WZP3 / ISIN: CH0212255803
|
15.01.2026 17:45:16
Burkhalter Group buys BZ-Dépannage Sàrl in Lonay (VD)
|
Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover
On 15 January 2026, the Burkhalter Group will acquire BZ-Dépannage Sàrl, a company specialising in sanitary facilities, heating, maintenance and repairs and located in Lonay (VD). The company employs 12 people and generates annual sales of around CHF 2.7 million.
BZ-Dépannage Sàrl has been a successful player in the regional building technology market since 2013. The company will continue to operate as an independent Group company of Burkhalter Holding AG at its current location and under the current management of Nicolas Barraud. All employees will be retained.
The purchase of BZ-Dépannage Sàrl initiates the Burkhalter Group’s entry into the building technology market in Western Switzerland. The targeted acquisition of further building technology companies remains a key component of the Burkhalter Group’s strategy to gain additional market share.
