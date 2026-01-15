Burkhalter Aktie

Burkhalter für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1WZP3 / ISIN: CH0212255803

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.01.2026 17:45:16

Burkhalter Group buys BZ-Dépannage Sàrl in Lonay (VD)

Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Burkhalter Group buys BZ-Dépannage Sàrl in Lonay (VD)

15-Jan-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On 15 January 2026, the Burkhalter Group will acquire BZ-Dépannage Sàrl, a company specialising in sanitary facilities, heating, maintenance and repairs and located in Lonay (VD). The company employs 12 people and generates annual sales of around CHF 2.7 million.

BZ-Dépannage Sàrl has been a successful player in the regional building technology market since 2013. The company will continue to operate as an independent Group company of Burkhalter Holding AG at its current location and under the current management of Nicolas Barraud. All employees will be retained.

The purchase of BZ-Dépannage Sàrl initiates the Burkhalter Group’s entry into the building technology market in Western Switzerland. The targeted acquisition of further building technology companies remains a key component of the Burkhalter Group’s strategy to gain additional market share.

Download media release as PDF here

Contact:
Burkhalter Holding Ltd
Elisabeth Dorigatti, Group Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations
+41 44 537 64 32
e.dorigatti@burkhalter.ch www.burkhalter.ch


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Burkhalter Holding AG
Hohlstrasse 475
8048 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.burkhalter.ch
ISIN: CH0212255803
Valor: 21225580
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2260942

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2260942  15-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Burkhalter Holding AG

mehr Nachrichten