31.03.2022 07:00:32
Burkhalter Group closed 2021 with very positive results and will propose the merger with poenina holding ltd
Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Mergers & Acquisitions
Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of the Listing Rules
The management's confident outlook half way through 2021 has been confirmed. The target set of surpassing the figures from the 2019 financial year, which had also been a successful one, was achieved with earnings per share of CHF 3.99 (previous year CHF 2.43, 2019 CHF 3.72). This success allows the Board of Directors to ask the Shareholders' Meeting taking place on 31 May 2022 to approve a dividend of CHF 3.80 (previous year CHF 2.40, 2019 CHF 3.70) per share. Since the evaluation of the merger with poenina holding ltd has come to a positive conclusion, the above mentioned Shareholders' Meeting will also vote on the merger of the two companies.
The results for the 2021 financial year are encouraging: Earnings per share amounted to CHF 3.99 (previous year CHF 2.43, 2019 CHF 3.72), the operating result (EBIT) was CHF 29.3 million (previous year CHF 18.7 million, 2019 CHF 27.3 million), while the Group profit came to CHF 23.9 million (previous year CHF 14.6 million, 2019 CHF 22.3 million). Sales were CHF 539.5 million (previous year CHF 497.6 million, 2019 CHF 505.9 million).
Further strength secured
Proposal to pay a dividend
Findings positive in relation to the merger
The Burkhalter Group has previously grown through the acquisition of other electrical engineering companies. By merging with poenina holding ltd, it will add services in the sanitary, heating, refrigeration, ventilation and air-conditioning technology sectors to its range of services. Sustained high levels of construction activity and the urgent need to refurbish buildings to make them more energy efficient will lead to further potential for growth.
Merger by absorption
The new registered shares will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and will be entitled to dividends for the first time for the financial year ending on 31 December 2022.
Pro forma financial key figures (unaudited)
Merger documents for shareholders
Fairness Opinion
Outlook
Diego Brüesch is to join the Board of Directors, as Poenina's representative, as a result of the merger. The management of the Burkhalter Group, consisting of Zeno Böhm, CEO, and Urs Domenig, CFO, since 1 January 2022, and the management of the Burkhalter and Poenina Group companies will remain. The current CEO of Poenina, Christoph Arnold, will also run the Poenina Group companies once the merger has taken place and will become part of the management of the Burkhalter Group. All employees will be kept on and new jobs are expected to be created.
Thanks to our employees
Annual Report 2021
More information:
The Burkhalter Group is the leading provider of electrical engineering services to the construction sector and, with almost 50 Group companies, is represented at more than 100 locations in Switzerland. As at 31 December 2021, it achieved an operating result (EBIT) of CHF 29.3 million, a Group profit of CHF 23.9 million and sales of CHF 539.5 million and employed 3157 employees (FTE, of whom 703 apprentices). The Group is headquartered in Zurich. Burkhalter Holding Ltd is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol BRKN, security number 21225580, ISIN CH0212255803).
Electrical engineering begins at the power utility company and includes all the processes that culminate in the management of electrical machines and installations for the end user. As a leading provider of electrical engineering services to the construction sector in Switzerland, we provide a full range of high-quality, precision services: installations, switchboards, servicing and maintenance, telematics, automation and security. In short: we offer 360° Swiss electrotechnics.
Are you already familiar with our Sustainability Report 2020/2021?
Disclaimer
End of ad hoc announcement
