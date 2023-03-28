Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
28.03.2023 17:40:43

Burkhalter Group making gains in the areas of plumbing, heating and ventilation in the cantons of Thurgau and St. Gallen

Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Burkhalter Group making gains in the areas of plumbing, heating and ventilation in the cantons of Thurgau and St. Gallen

28-March-2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Burkhalter Group is to acquire Bötschi Holding AG, Mauren (Thurgau), along with its subsidiaries Bötschi AG Feuer Luft Wasser, Mauren, Angele AG Feuer Luft Wasser, Bronschhofen (St. Gallen) and Perl-Pool AG, Mauren, with effect from 28 March 2023. The purchase price is to be settled in cash and by way of Burkhalter Holding AGs registered shares from authorised capital.

With the acquisition of Bötschi Holding AG, based in Mauren (Thurgau), and its subsidiaries, the Burkhalter Group is bringing on board a family business that offers traditional building technology services in the areas of plumbing, heating and ventilation. The approximately 65 employees, who together generate annual sales of around CHF 19 million, will be retained, whilst the company name and management structure will remain unchanged.

The purchase price is to be settled in cash and by way of Burkhalter Holding AGs registered shares. To this end, 47,682 registered shares are to be generated from authorised capital, disregarding subscription rights. Burkhalter Holding Ltds Board of Directors will continue to be in a position to increase the companys share capital at any time before 31 May 2024, as per the conditions set out in Art. 5A of the Articles of Association, by further issuing a maximum of 352,259 fully paid-in registered shares (399,941 minus the 47,682 newly-created shares). It is expected that the first day of trading for the newly-created registered shares will be early/mid May 2023.

The selling party has agreed not to sell the Burkhalter registered shares received from the sale for a period of two years (lock-up agreement). As a result, the registered shares received are subject to a prohibition on disposal (blocking period).

As part of their strategy for growth, the Burkhalter Group will consider yet further targeted acquisitions of other building technology companies in the future.

Download media release as PDF here

Contact:
Burkhalter Holding Ltd
Elisabeth Dorigatti, Head of Communication, Sustainability and Investor Relations
+41 44 439 36 33
e.dorigatti@burkhalter.ch www.burkhalter.ch


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Burkhalter Holding AG
Hohlstrasse 475
8048 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.burkhalter.ch
ISIN: CH0212255803
Valor: 21225580
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1594813

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1594813  28-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1594813&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Burkhalter Holding AGmehr Nachrichten