Burkhalter Group making gains in the areas of plumbing, heating and ventilation in the cantons of Thurgau and St. Gallen

The Burkhalter Group is to acquire Bötschi Holding AG, Mauren (Thurgau), along with its subsidiaries Bötschi AG Feuer Luft Wasser, Mauren, Angele AG Feuer Luft Wasser, Bronschhofen (St. Gallen) and Perl-Pool AG, Mauren, with effect from 28 March 2023. The purchase price is to be settled in cash and by way of Burkhalter Holding AGs registered shares from authorised capital.

With the acquisition of Bötschi Holding AG, based in Mauren (Thurgau), and its subsidiaries, the Burkhalter Group is bringing on board a family business that offers traditional building technology services in the areas of plumbing, heating and ventilation. The approximately 65 employees, who together generate annual sales of around CHF 19 million, will be retained, whilst the company name and management structure will remain unchanged.

The purchase price is to be settled in cash and by way of Burkhalter Holding AGs registered shares. To this end, 47,682 registered shares are to be generated from authorised capital, disregarding subscription rights. Burkhalter Holding Ltds Board of Directors will continue to be in a position to increase the companys share capital at any time before 31 May 2024, as per the conditions set out in Art. 5A of the Articles of Association, by further issuing a maximum of 352,259 fully paid-in registered shares (399,941 minus the 47,682 newly-created shares). It is expected that the first day of trading for the newly-created registered shares will be early/mid May 2023.

The selling party has agreed not to sell the Burkhalter registered shares received from the sale for a period of two years (lock-up agreement). As a result, the registered shares received are subject to a prohibition on disposal (blocking period).

As part of their strategy for growth, the Burkhalter Group will consider yet further targeted acquisitions of other building technology companies in the future.

