04.10.2022 17:40:48

Burkhalter Group purchases electrical engineering company in Bern

Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover
04-Oct-2022 / 17:40 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
With effect from 4 October 2022, the Burkhalter Group is acquiring Pauli Elektro AG, based in Burgdorf in the canton of Bern. The company employs 19 people and generates annual sales of around CHF 4 million.

The Burkhalter Group is strengthening its presence in Bern by purchasing Burgdorf-based Pauli Elektro AG. The company has been successfully offering traditional electrical engineering services on the regional market since 1937. The previous Managing Director, Heinz Lüdi, will continue to assume this role in future. The employees jobs will be retained.

With this acquisition, the Burkhalter Group is consolidating its presence in the canton of Bern, where it is already represented by seven other electrical engineering companies. It remains part of the Burkhalter Groups strategy to gain additional market share by selectively acquiring other electrical engineering companies.

Contact:
Burkhalter Holding Ltd
Elisabeth Dorigatti, Head of Communication, Sustainability and Investor Relations
+41 44 439 36 33
e.dorigatti@burkhalter.ch www.burkhalter.ch


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Burkhalter Holding AG
Hohlstrasse 475
8048 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.burkhalter.ch
ISIN: CH0212255803
Valor: 21225580
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1456761

 
