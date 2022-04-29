Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Disposal

Burkhalter Group sells Kolb el-consult AG in Oberriet (St. Gallen)



29-Apr-2022 / 17:40 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of the Listing Rules As part of a concentrated focus on its key area of expertise of electrical engineering/building technology, the Burkhalter Group is selling el-consult AG, based in Oberriet (St. Gallen), which it acquired in 2015 in connection with the takeover of the Kolb Group's electrical engineering department. Given that the ten or so Kolb el-consult AG employees are largely employed in the field of project planning, monitoring and expertise regarding electricity grid distribution equipment, which does not fall within the scope of Burkhalter's key area of expertise, the company will be sold back to its previous owners as of 1 May 2022. This transaction will have minimum financial impact on the Burkhalter Group. Download media release as PDF here Media contact:

Burkhalter Holding Ltd

Elisabeth Dorigatti, Head of Communication, Sustainability and Investor Relations

+41 44 439 36 33

e.dorigatti@burkhalter.ch , www.burkhalter.ch The Burkhalter Group is the leading provider of electrical engineering services to the construction sector and, with almost 50 Group companies, is represented at more than 100 locations in Switzerland. As at 31 December 2021, it achieved an operating result (EBIT) of CHF 29.3 million, a Group profit of CHF 23.9 million and sales of CHF 539.5 million and employed 3157 employees (FTE, of whom 703 apprentices). The Group is headquartered in Zurich. Burkhalter Holding Ltd is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol BRKN, security number 21225580, ISIN CH0212255803). Electrical engineering begins at the power utility company and includes all the processes that culminate in the management of electrical machines and installations for the end user. As a leading provider of electrical engineering services to the construction sector in Switzerland, we provide a full range of high-quality, precision services: installations, switchboards, servicing and maintenance, telematics, automation and security. In short: we offer 360° Swiss electrotechnics. Are you already familiar with our Sustainability Report 2020/2021?

