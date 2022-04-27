Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Burkhalter Group sends invitations to Annual General Meeting and publishes pro forma financial information on planned merger



27-Apr-2022 / 08:09 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of the Listing Rules At 11 a.m. on 31 May 2022, the Annual General Meeting of Burkhalter Holding Ltd will vote on the planned merger with poenina holding ltd and the increase and extension of the authorised share capital, in addition to other items on the agenda, at the Mövenpick Hotel Zurich Regensdorf. Pro forma financial information will also be published in connection with this, which, in addition to invitations and the agenda items for the Annual General, can now be accessed at https://www.burkhalter.ch/en/about-us/investor-relations/publications. Download media release as PDF here Media contact:

Burkhalter Holding Ltd

Elisabeth Dorigatti, Head of Communication, Sustainability and Investor Relations

+41 44 439 36 33

e.dorigatti@burkhalter.ch , www.burkhalter.ch The Burkhalter Group is the leading provider of electrical engineering services to the construction sector and, with almost 50 Group companies, is represented at more than 100 locations in Switzerland. As at 31 December 2021, it achieved an operating result (EBIT) of CHF 29.3 million, a Group profit of CHF 23.9 million and sales of CHF 539.5 million and employed 3157 employees (FTE, of whom 703 apprentices). The Group is headquartered in Zurich. Burkhalter Holding Ltd is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol BRKN, security number 21225580, ISIN CH0212255803). Electrical engineering begins at the power utility company and includes all the processes that culminate in the management of electrical machines and installations for the end user. As a leading provider of electrical engineering services to the construction sector in Switzerland, we provide a full range of high-quality, precision services: installations, switchboards, servicing and maintenance, telematics, automation and security. In short: we offer 360° Swiss electrotechnics. Are you already familiar with our Sustainability Report 2020/2021?

https://www.burkhalter.ch/en/about-us/investor-relations/publications Disclaimer

This media release contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts and estimates. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could mean that actual results, performance or events differ significantly from those anticipated in this media release. The forward-looking statements in this media release are based on Burkhalter Holding Ltd's current opinions and assumptions. Also, Burkhalter Holding Ltd assumes no obligation to update or supplement this media release. This media release does not constitute an advertisement, quotation, recommendation or invitation to purchase shares in any jurisdiction. This media release is for informational purposes. It does not constitute an endorsement or offer of any kind nor is it an encouragement or advertisement to purchase shares in Burkhalter Holding Ltd and/or poenina holding ltd in any jurisdiction. It is not classed as a prospectus in the sense of Art. 35 et seq of the Federal Act on Financial Services (FinSA).

