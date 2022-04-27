|
27.04.2022 08:09:34
Burkhalter Group sends invitations to Annual General Meeting and publishes pro forma financial information on planned merger
|
Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of the Listing Rules
At 11 a.m. on 31 May 2022, the Annual General Meeting of Burkhalter Holding Ltd will vote on the planned merger with poenina holding ltd and the increase and extension of the authorised share capital, in addition to other items on the agenda, at the Mövenpick Hotel Zurich Regensdorf. Pro forma financial information will also be published in connection with this, which, in addition to invitations and the agenda items for the Annual General, can now be accessed at https://www.burkhalter.ch/en/about-us/investor-relations/publications.
Download media release as PDF here
Media contact:
The Burkhalter Group is the leading provider of electrical engineering services to the construction sector and, with almost 50 Group companies, is represented at more than 100 locations in Switzerland. As at 31 December 2021, it achieved an operating result (EBIT) of CHF 29.3 million, a Group profit of CHF 23.9 million and sales of CHF 539.5 million and employed 3157 employees (FTE, of whom 703 apprentices). The Group is headquartered in Zurich. Burkhalter Holding Ltd is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol BRKN, security number 21225580, ISIN CH0212255803).
Electrical engineering begins at the power utility company and includes all the processes that culminate in the management of electrical machines and installations for the end user. As a leading provider of electrical engineering services to the construction sector in Switzerland, we provide a full range of high-quality, precision services: installations, switchboards, servicing and maintenance, telematics, automation and security. In short: we offer 360° Swiss electrotechnics.
Are you already familiar with our Sustainability Report 2020/2021?
Disclaimer
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Burkhalter Holding AG
|Hohlstrasse 475
|8048 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.burkhalter.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0212255803
|Valor:
|21225580
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1336231
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1336231 27-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Burkhalter Holding AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Burkhalter Holding AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Burkhalter Holding AG
|68,40
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im vollem Gange: US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- ATX und DAX schließen freundlich -- Asiatische Indizes schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Donnerstag schlussendlich zu. Die US-Märkte notierten freundlich. Die Börsen in Fernost entwickelten sich am Donnerstag freundlich.