Burkhalter Aktie
WKN DE: A1WZP3 / ISIN: CH0212255803
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12.05.2026 17:45:16
Burkhalter Shareholders’ Meeting approves all agenda items
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Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
The shareholders of Burkhalter Holding Ltd approved all motions proposed by the Board of Directors at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting held today. The distribution of a dividend of CHF 5.20 gross per share was also approved. The payment is scheduled for 19 May 2026.
The Board of Directors of Burkhalter Holding Ltd presented the figures for the 2025 financial year at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting held at the Mövenpick Hotel Zurich Regensdorf. 332 shareholders entitled to vote, equating to 7,551,898 registered shares or 71.10% of the issued share capital, attended in person or were represented by the independent proxy.
The Shareholders’ Meeting approved the appropriation of the net profit. An ordinary dividend of CHF 2.60 gross per share from the profit for the year (CHF 1.69 net after deduction of 35% withholding tax) and a further distribution of CHF 2.60 per share from the statutory reserves from capital contributions, which will be exempt from withholding tax, were approved.
The serving Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board Gaudenz F. Domenig and the auditors KPMG AG were re-elected for another term of office of one year. The Shareholders’ Meeting also confirmed the members of the Compensation Committee and the independent proxy.
Contact:
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Burkhalter Holding AG
|Hohlstrasse 475
|8048 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.burkhalter.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0212255803
|Valor:
|21225580
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2326434
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2326434 12-May-2026 CET/CEST
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