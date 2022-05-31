Burkhalter Shareholders Meeting approves merger with Poenina

Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Mergers & Acquisitions

Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of the Listing Rules The shareholders of Burkhalter Holding Ltd adopted all the motions proposed by the Board of Directors and approved a dividend of CHF 3.80 per share gross. The payment is scheduled for 7 June 2022. By approving this merger, the Burkhalter Group will become a total provider of interdisciplinary building technology services. The Board of Directors of Burkhalter Holding Ltd today presented the figures for the 2021 financial year to the 266 shareholders entitled to vote and present in person or represented by independent proxies (equating to 4 071 002 registered shares or 67.87% of the issued share capital) who attended the Annual Shareholders Meeting in Regensdorf and proposed the merger with poenina holding ltd. The distribution of a dividend of CHF 3.80 per share, the merger and its accompanying capital increase, and all other motions proposed by the Board of Directors were approved by a significant majority. Now that the Shareholders Meeting of poenina holding ltd held yesterday has also approved the merger, the Burkhalter Group will become a total provider of interdisciplinary building technology services, which, with around 4,600 employees and some 80 Group companies, will be represented at around 150 locations in Switzerland and the Principality of Liechtenstein. Poenina shareholders will receive 0.73 newly issued Burkhalter shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.04 each per Poenina share with a nominal value of CHF 0.10. The Poenina shares will be delisted by the SIX Swiss Exchange on 30 June 2022 (last day of trading will be 29 June 2022). The first day of trading for the newly issued registered shares in Burkhalter allocated to the Poenina shareholders, as part of the exchange arrangement, is anticipated to be 30 June 2022. The serving Board of Directors of Burkhalter Holding Ltd was re-elected and has now been expanded to include Diego Brüesch, Chairman of the Board of Directors of poenina holding ltd and, until the end of 2022, Managing Director of Guyer Wärme und Wasser Ltd, Zurich. The auditor KPMG Ltd was re-elected for an additional term of office of one year, as were the members of the Compensation Committee and the independent proxy. Download media release as PDF here More information:

www.burkhalter.ch The Burkhalter Group is the leading provider of electrical engineering services to the construction sector and, with almost 50 Group companies, is represented at more than 100 locations in Switzerland. As at 31 December 2021, it achieved an operating result (EBIT) of CHF 29.3 million, a Group profit of CHF 23.9 million and sales of CHF 539.5 million and employed 3157 employees (FTE, of whom 703 apprentices). The Group is headquartered in Zurich. Burkhalter Holding Ltd is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol BRKN, security number 21225580, ISIN CH0212255803). Electrical engineering begins at the power utility company and includes all the processes that culminate in the management of electrical machines and installations for the end user. As a leading provider of electrical engineering services to the construction sector in Switzerland, we provide a full range of high-quality, precision services: installations, switchboards, servicing and maintenance, telematics, automation and security. In short: we offer 360° Swiss electrotechnics. Are you already familiar with our Sustainability Report 2020/2021?

https://www.burkhalter.ch/en/about-us/investor-relations/publications Disclaimer

