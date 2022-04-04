Burlington Stores CFO John Crimmins To Retire

(RTTNews) - Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL), Monday said its Chief Financial Officer John Crimmins will retire from his post on the earlier of August 31, 2022 or the date his successor commences employment.

Burlington has initiated an external search for a new Chief Financial Officer and, in order to ensure an orderly transition, Crimmins has agreed to provide consulting services at the request of the company through the end of February 2023.

"My 11 years at Burlington have been incredible," Crimmins said. "It has been a privilege to work alongside Michael and the many talented individuals throughout the company. Our leadership team and our Finance organization have never been stronger, and now feels like the right time to transition to the next chapter in my personal life. I am very proud of what we have accomplished together, and I look forward to watching Burlington's continued development and success."

Burlington has engaged Egon Zehnder, a global leadership advisory firm, to assist in its external Chief Financial Officer search process.