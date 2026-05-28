Burlington Stores Aktie
WKN DE: A1W54Y / ISIN: US1220171060
|
28.05.2026 14:34:18
Burlington Stores Expects Q2 Results To Improve, Lifts Annual Outlook
(RTTNews) - Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) said on Thursday that it expects a rise in earnings and revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. In addition, the company has revised up annual guidance, citing strong first quarter financial performance.
For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company anticipates adjusted income of $2.05 to $2.20 per share, with total sales growth of 10% to 12%.
For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, Burlington Stores had recorded adjusted profit of $1.72 per share, on sales of $2.701 billion.
For fiscal 2026, Burlington Stores now anticipates adjusted income of $11.45 to $11.80 per share, compared with the earlier guidance of $10.95 to $11.45 per share.
For fiscal 2025, the company had reported adjusted earnings of $10.17 per share.
For fiscal 2026, Burlington Stores now projects total sales growth of 9% to 11% against the earlier guidance of 8% to 10%.
For fiscal 2025, the company had posted revenue of $11.566 billion.
BURL was down by 3.29% at $315.26 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Burlington Stores Inc
|
27.05.26
|Ausblick: Burlington Stores stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.03.26
|Ausblick: Burlington Stores veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Burlington Stores Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Burlington Stores Inc
|268,00
|-3,60%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWaffenruhe im Iran-Krieg fragil: ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Donnerstag mit Abgaben. Der Dow bewegt sich kaum. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag teils mit Verlusten.