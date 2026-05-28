Burlington Stores Expects Q2 Results To Improve, Lifts Annual Outlook

(RTTNews) - Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) said on Thursday that it expects a rise in earnings and revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. In addition, the company has revised up annual guidance, citing strong first quarter financial performance.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company anticipates adjusted income of $2.05 to $2.20 per share, with total sales growth of 10% to 12%.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, Burlington Stores had recorded adjusted profit of $1.72 per share, on sales of $2.701 billion.

For fiscal 2026, Burlington Stores now anticipates adjusted income of $11.45 to $11.80 per share, compared with the earlier guidance of $10.95 to $11.45 per share.

For fiscal 2025, the company had reported adjusted earnings of $10.17 per share.

For fiscal 2026, Burlington Stores now projects total sales growth of 9% to 11% against the earlier guidance of 8% to 10%.

For fiscal 2025, the company had posted revenue of $11.566 billion.

BURL was down by 3.29% at $315.26 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.