Burlington Stores Aktie
WKN DE: A1W54Y / ISIN: US1220171060
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27.08.2026 14:30:28
Burlington Stores Expects Q3 Adj. Income To Slip, Lifts Annual Profit Outlook; Stock Down
(RTTNews) - Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL), a retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and others, on Thursday initiated guidance for the third quarter. In addition, the retailer has revised up its annual earnings outlook.
For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted income of $1.60 to $1.70 per share, with total sales growth of 9% to 11%. For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the retailer had recorded adjusted income of $1.80 per share.
For fiscal 2026, Burlington Stores now expects adjusted profit of $11.77 to $11.97 per share, higher than the earlier guidance of $11.45 to $11.80 per share. The retailer now anticipates total sales growth of 10% to 11%, compared with the earlier expectation of 9% to 11%.
For fiscal 2025, the company had recorded adjusted income of $10.17 per share with total sales growth of 9%.
For fiscal 2026, the company reaffirmed its capital expenditure outlook, net of landlord allowances, of around $875 million.
BURL was down by 3.20% at $304 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
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|Burlington Stores Inc
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