Burlington Stores Aktie

Burlington Stores für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1W54Y / ISIN: US1220171060

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.03.2026 13:12:07

Burlington Stores Q4 Earnings Up; Guides Q1, FY26; Shares Surge In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL), an off-price retailer, on Thursday reported higher net income in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year. The increase in income is due to higher sales and actions taken to offset the negative margin impact of tariffs

For the fourth quarter, net income increased to $310.39 million from $260.77 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $4.84 versus $4.02 last year.

Adjusted net income jumped to $313.89 million from $263.74 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $4.89 versus $4.07 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $554.30 million from $451 million in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted EBIT jumped to $433.97 million from $359.52 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBIT margin increased 100 basis points compared with the previous period fourth quarter.

Net revenue increased to $3.64 billion from $3.27 billion in the previous year.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects total sales to increase 8% to 10%, including comparable store sales growth of 1% to 3%.

Adjusted earnings per share is projected in the range of $10.95 to $11.45, compared with $10.17 in fiscal 2025 for fiscal 2026.

The company expects adjusted EBIT margin for fiscal 2026 to increase by 0 to 20 basis points versus the 52 weeks ended January 31.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects total sales to increase 9% to 11%, including comparable store sales growth of 2% to 4%.

Adjusted earnings per share is projected in the range of $1.60 to $1.75, compared with $1.67 in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

The company expects adjusted EBIT margin to decrease by 60 to 100 basis points and an adjusted effective tax rate of about 19%.

In the pre-market trading, Burlington Stores is 7.29% higher at $323 on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Burlington Stores Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Burlington Stores Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Burlington Stores Inc 256,00 -0,78% Burlington Stores Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:41 David Einhorns Portfolio im 4. Quartal 2025
05.03.26 Stanley Druckenmiller: Depot-Strategie im Schlussquartal 2025
05.03.26 4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Elliott Investment Management - mit Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
04.03.26 Aktien von Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Das änderte Jeremy Grantham in Q4 2025 an seinem Depot
03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in Nahost: ATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt fielen am Donnerstag tief ins Minus. An der Wall Street dominierten die Bären. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich mit positiven Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen