(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, off-price retailer Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) provided its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the fourth quarter, and trimmed its outlook for the full-year 2026.

For the fourth quarter, the company now expects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.85 to $4.95 per share on total sales growth of 7 to 9 percent, with comparable sales growth of 1 to 3 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $11.70 to $11.80 per share on total sales growth of about 10 percent, with comparable sales growth of 2 to 3 percent. The company continues to expect to open approximately 115 net new stores.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $11.77 to $11.97 per share on total sales growth of 10 to 11 percent, with comparable sales growth of 3 to 4 percent.

Last Wednesday, the Company's Board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $750 million of common stock, which is authorized to be executed through February 2029.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, BURL is trading on the NYSE at $247.16, up $12.37 or 5.27 percent.

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