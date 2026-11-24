Burlington Stores Aktie
WKN DE: A1W54Y / ISIN: US1220171060
|
24.11.2026 13:22:53
Burlington Stores Trims FY26 Outlook, But Stock Up 5.3% - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, off-price retailer Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) provided its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the fourth quarter, and trimmed its outlook for the full-year 2026.
For the fourth quarter, the company now expects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.85 to $4.95 per share on total sales growth of 7 to 9 percent, with comparable sales growth of 1 to 3 percent.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $11.70 to $11.80 per share on total sales growth of about 10 percent, with comparable sales growth of 2 to 3 percent. The company continues to expect to open approximately 115 net new stores.
Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $11.77 to $11.97 per share on total sales growth of 10 to 11 percent, with comparable sales growth of 3 to 4 percent.
Last Wednesday, the Company's Board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $750 million of common stock, which is authorized to be executed through February 2029.
In Tuesday's pre-market trading, BURL is trading on the NYSE at $247.16, up $12.37 or 5.27 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Burlington Stores Inc
|
23.11.26
|Ausblick: Burlington Stores zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
26.08.26
|Ausblick: Burlington Stores zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.05.26
|Ausblick: Burlington Stores stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Burlington Stores Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Burlington Stores Inc
|210,00
|-1,87%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKI-Euphorie nach NVIDIA-Wende bereits wieder abgeflaut: ATX dreht ins Minus -- DAX im Verkaufsmodus – Asiens Börsen gespalten
Der heimische Leitindex kann die Gewinnzone nicht verteidigen. Der DAX verliert unterdessen leicht. In Fernost zeigen sich die Märkte unterdessen uneinheitlich.