Burloak Technologies Launches AM-Works Customer Collaboration Program

OAKVILLE, ON, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Burloak Technologies, a leader in the additive manufacturing industry and division of Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, announced the launch of its customer collaboration program, AM-Works. The AM-Works Program is a tailored service that allows customers to accelerate their journey in additive manufacturing.

"As additive technologies and applications have evolved, the layers of complexity, process options and confusion have grown exponentially," stated Peter Adams, President and Co-founder of Burloak Technologies. "With so many alternatives it can be challenging for customers to choose the right path to success in additive. Using a collaborative, in-depth evaluation and learning approach, our AM-Works Program helps customers transform their manufacturing processes, build a business case for additive and efficiently move their projects into scalable production."

Through AM-Works, Burloak Technologies collaborates with customers to understand their current product or market challenges and uncover potential opportunities presented by 3D printing. Burloak then works with customers to prepare designs and prototypes that support their vision, determining feasibility for the materials and printed parts. The process concludes with Burloak assisting in planning a production method that fits with customer resources, time and material requirements, followed by quality and production monitoring.

Companies seeking more information on AM-Works, the industry's most direct path to success in additive manufacturing, can contact Burloak Technologies at the Paris International Airshow, June 17 to 20, Hall 3, Booth 20. Burloak will be co-located with Samuel and Missouri Metals, a leader in custom titanium hot forming and super plastic forming of aerospace parts.

About Burloak Technologies

A leader in the additive manufacturing industry, Burloak Technologies provides engineering and designs for additive manufacturing, materials development, high precision CNC machining, post-processing and metrology. Burloak is a supplier to leading aerospace, space and energy companies and is registered to AS9100D, ISO9001 and is Canada Controlled Goods Approved. For more information visit www.burloaktech.com.

About Samuel

Founded in 1855, Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, is a family-owned and operated, integrated network of metal manufacturing, processing and distribution divisions. With over 6,500 employees and 100+ facilities, Samuel provides seamless access to metals, industrial products and related value-added services. We leverage our industry expertise, breadth of experience and the passion of our people to help drive success for North American business – one customer at a time. For more information visit www.samuel.com.

