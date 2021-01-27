Burn Care Market Size Worth $3.7 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global burn care market size is expected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing incidences of burn injuries are anticipated to fuel the demand for cost-effective treatment over the forecast period. As per the WHO, 96.0% of fatal fire-related burns occur in low to middle-income countries.

Key suggestions from the report:

The moist wound dressing segment dominated the market in 2020 due to the rising technological advancements and increasing demand for advanced treatment options

On the basis of depth of wound, the partial thickness burn segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributable to the favorable reimbursement policies in the developed countries

The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market owing to the increasing incidence of burn injuries and hospitalizations each year

The thermal burns segment held the largest share of the market in 2020 owing to a high incidence of fire-related burn injuries

Read 140 page research report with TOC on "Burn Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Advanced Dressings, Biologics, Traditional Products), By Depth of Wound (Minor, Partial Thickness, Full Thickness), By Cause, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/burn-care-market

According to the data published by WHO, on average 265,000 deaths are caused by burns every year. The majority of these deaths occur in low to middle-income countries and half of them occur in South East Asia. Moreover, around 1,000,000 people in India are moderately or severely burnt and around 173,000 children in Bangladesh are burnt each year. It also reported that in the U.S., approximately 4,500 burn victims die annually and 10,000 die due to burn-related infections. Owing to this substantial increase in the number of burn incidences, the patient population for burn care and treatment has increased. This in turn is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, due to the rising incidences of burn, the demand for treatment options is increasing and as a result, the overall healthcare expenditure on burn care is increasing. Treatment options for burn care include advanced dressings, biologics, traditional burn care products, and others. The foam dressings developed from semipermeable polyurethane are waterproof and can be used on heavily exuding wounds. As a result of which they are preferred over normal dressings which are not waterproof and need to be changed regularly.

Grand View Research has segmented the global burn care market on the basis of product, depth of wound, cause, end-use, and region:

Burn Care Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Advanced Dressing



Alginate Dressing





Collagen Dressing





Hydrogel Dressing





Hydrocolloid Dressings





Wound Contact Layers





Film Dressings





Foam Dressings





Others



Biologics



Traditional Burn Care Products



Others

Burn Care Depth of Wound Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Minor Burns



Partial Thickness Burns



Full Thickness Burns

Burn Care Cause Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Thermal Burns



Electrical Burns



Radiation Burns



Chemical Burns



Friction Burns

Burn Care End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals



Clinics



Others

Burn Care Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Burn Care Market

3M

Hollister Incorporated

Cardinal Health

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

KCI Licensing, Inc. (Acelity L.P. Inc.)

Coloplast Corp.

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

ConvaTec Inc.

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Wound Dressing Market – The global wound dressing market size was valued at USD 9.16 billion in 2014 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period.

in 2014 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period. Biologics Market – The global biologics market size was valued at USD 276.6 billion in 2015. These products represent cutting-edge research and also enable the latest scientific discoveries.

in 2015. These products represent cutting-edge research and also enable the latest scientific discoveries. Burn Care Centers Market – The global burn care centers market size was valued at USD 24.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg