Burned Out at Work? Before You Claim Social Security and Retire Early, Consider This

My friend's father retired recently at 62. That wasn't his plan initially, but his job was making him miserable.He worked long hours, had constant deadlines, and faced a ton of stress. And while he initially hoped to work until his mid-60s or beyond, he retired early because he just plain couldn't take it anymore.Because my friend's father had nice savings at that point, he didn't have to claim Social Security as soon as he retired. Doing so would've been an option since you can sign up for benefits once you turn 62. But doing so also means slashing your monthly benefits for life, which my friend's father didn't want to do.