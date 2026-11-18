Burnham Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0YH6N / ISIN: US1222952079
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18.11.2026 09:03:32
Burnham considering cuts to national insurance to create more youth jobs
PM hints he is open to suggestion in Milburn report to lower NICs contributions paid by companies for under-25s
Milburn urges Burnham to spend billions on young people
Andy Burnham has said he would consider cuts to national insurance for young people “very carefully”.
The prime minister also believes his proposed changes to welfare are a “very different proposition” from his predecessor, Keir Starmer, and the former chancellor Rachel Reeves in the last government.Continue reading...
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|Burnham Holdings Inc 6% Cum.Pfd Shs
|53,25
|-0,93%
|National Insurance Co
|2,95
|-3,28%