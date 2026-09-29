Burnham to signal willingness to look at scrapping pension triple lock to fund social care

PM to tell Labour conference he is prepared to make difficult arguments and have ‘honest conversation’

Andy Burnham will signal he is prepared to look at scrapping the pensions triple lock to fund a national care service, telling the Labour conference he will be willing to make difficult arguments to tackle the UK’s intractable issues such as social care.

Government sources have suggested the prime minister will signal his willingness to review the policy but stop short of a pledge to scrap it altogether. The Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said the move would be “electoral suicide”, with an end to the triple lock likely to be attacked by the Conservaties and Reform.